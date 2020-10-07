Next Story
Pelosi Blasts Trump For Cutting Off COVID-19 Relief Talks
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday criticized President Donald Trump for abruptly ending negotiations for further COVID19 aid talks on Tuesday, and brushed aside the possibility of smaller, piecemeal legislation.
- Reuters
Trump is “rebounding from a terrible mistake,” she told ABC’s “The View” program in an interview.
“It is important for us to come to this agreement,” she said, adding that it was a “missed opportunity” not to pursue more comprehensive relief amid the ongoing pandemic.
