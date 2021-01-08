News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»World»Pelosi Says Spoke with Army Chief on Preventing 'Unstable' Trump from Launching Nuclear Strike
1-MIN READ

Pelosi Says Spoke with Army Chief on Preventing 'Unstable' Trump from Launching Nuclear Strike

File photo: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about the impact of the election on the political landscape in Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday. (Image: AP)

File photo: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about the impact of the election on the political landscape in Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday. (Image: AP)

In her letter to Democratic colleagues, Pelosi also said she is prepared to launch impeachment proceedings against Trump if he does not voluntarily resign or if Vice President Mike Pence does not begin a process that allows him and the cabinet to remove the president.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday she spoke with the nation's top military leader about ensuring that "unstable" President Donald Trump does not launch a nuclear attack in his final days in office.

The top Democrat in Congress said she talked with Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley "to discuss available precautions for preventing an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike."

In her letter to Democratic colleagues, Pelosi also said she is prepared to launch impeachment proceedings against Trump if he does not voluntarily resign or if Vice President Mike Pence does not begin a process that allows him and the cabinet to remove the president.

"If the president does not leave office imminently and willingly, the Congress will proceed with our action," she said.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...