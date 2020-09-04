Pence Says Deal Has Been Reached To Fund Government Past mOnth's End

WASHINGTON: Republican Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday the Trump administration has reached a deal with lawmakers on Capitol Hill to ensure the U.S. government is funded past the month’s end, taking the threat of a near-term government shutdown off the table.

“The agreement reached this week by the Treasury secretary and our negotiation team to have a continuing resolution to continue to fund the government when the fiscal year runs out at the end of this month means that now we can focus just on another (coronavirus) relief bill,” Pence told CNBC.

Congress faces a Sept. 30 deadline to fund the government or face a shutdown of many of its operations.

There had been talk about merging a funding bill with a further round of pandemic-related economic relief, but Pence’s remarks suggest the two issues will be dealt with separately.

The Associated Press, citing Republican and Democratic aides, reported on Thursday that there was an informal agreement between House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin that would keep any stopgap funding bill free of controversial items.

“House Democrats support a clean continuing resolution,” Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill said on Thursday, referring to legislation that would keep funding at current levels.

