Pennsylvania Mall Evacuated After Gunfight Between Two Groups

Authorities said a fight between two groups at a Pennsylvania mall led to a shooting outside the building and an evacuation.The Pittsburg Post-Gazette reported Monroeville police said the brawl Friday between two groups of four to five males began about 8 p.m. for some unknown reason. The fight spilled outside the mall through a Macy's department store entrance.Police said one of the males pulled out a gun and fired about 10 shots.There were no reports of injuries and no arrests have been made.The mall was placed on lockdown and was later evacuated.The mall is about 17 miles (27.36 kilometers) east of Pittsburg. The lockdown was lifted about 9 p.m.Authorities found bullet holes in the glass doors of a Macy's entrance and evidence markers were placed in a roped-off area outside the department store.Monroeville Mall officials tweeted that they were aware of the incident and police cleared "the mall out of an abundance of caution."