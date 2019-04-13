SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Pennsylvania Mall Evacuated After Gunfight Between Two Groups

Authorities found bullet holes in the glass doors of a department store's entrance and evidence markers were placed in a roped-off area outside the department store.

Associated Press

Updated:April 13, 2019, 10:38 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Pennsylvania Mall Evacuated After Gunfight Between Two Groups
Representative image (Reuters)
Loading...
Monroeville (US): Authorities said a fight between two groups at a Pennsylvania mall led to a shooting outside the building and an evacuation.

The Pittsburg Post-Gazette reported Monroeville police said the brawl Friday between two groups of four to five males began about 8 p.m. for some unknown reason. The fight spilled outside the mall through a Macy's department store entrance.

Police said one of the males pulled out a gun and fired about 10 shots.

There were no reports of injuries and no arrests have been made.

The mall was placed on lockdown and was later evacuated.

The mall is about 17 miles (27.36 kilometers) east of Pittsburg. The lockdown was lifted about 9 p.m.

Authorities found bullet holes in the glass doors of a Macy's entrance and evidence markers were placed in a roped-off area outside the department store.

Monroeville Mall officials tweeted that they were aware of the incident and police cleared "the mall out of an abundance of caution."
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram