WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Pentagon Confirms Coronavirus Outbreak Aboard US Navy Destroyer, 18 Sailors Infected

Representative image.

Representative image.

After one sailor aboard the USS Kidd who had come down with symptoms was evacuated, a medical team dispatched to the ship found another 17 were infected, the Navy said in a statement.

  • AFP Washington
  • Last Updated: April 24, 2020, 9:56 PM IST
Share this:

The US Navy on Friday said 18 sailors aboard a destroyer patrolling in the Caribbean had tested positive for coronavirus, forcing the ship to head back to port.

After one sailor aboard the USS Kidd who had come down with symptoms was evacuated, a medical team dispatched to the ship found another 17 were infected, the Navy said in a statement.

"Testing continues, and we expect additional cases" among the crew, it said.

The guided missile destroyer, which has been carrying out anti-narcotics operations in the Caribbean, normally carries around 300 officers and crew.

It follows a major COVID-19 outbreak among the 4,800-strong crew of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, which forced the Navy to dock the warship in Guam and evacuate most of it for sterilization.

Some 840 aboard the Roosevelt have tested positive for the disease, and one died.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    17,915

    +1,226*  

  • Total Confirmed

    23,452

    +1,752*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,814

    +489*  

  • Total DEATHS

    723

    +37*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 24 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres