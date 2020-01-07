Take the pledge to vote

Pentagon Deploys 3,000 More Troops to Middle East Amid Soaring Threats to US Forces

This comes after Iran promised vengeance when a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on Friday killed Qassem Soleimani, Tehran's most prominent military commander.

Reuters

Updated:January 7, 2020, 12:17 PM IST
Protesters and militia fighters carry the logo of the US Embassy, during a protest to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), in Baghdad, Iraq. (Image: Reuters)

North Carolina: Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division prepared for deployment on Sunday (January 5) after the Pentagon announced it was sending nearly 3,000 additional troops to the Middle East as a precaution amid rising threats to American forces in the region.

Iran promised vengeance after a U.S. air strike in Baghdad on Friday (January 3) killed Qassem Soleimani, Tehran's most prominent military commander and the architect of its growing influence in the Middle East.

The overnight attack, authorized by President Donald Trump, was a dramatic escalation in a "shadow war" in the Middle East between Iran and the United States and its allies, principally Israel and Saudi Arabia.

The Pentagon said the Immediate Response Force (IRF) brigade of the 82nd Airborne Division was being deployed.

