Pentagon Says US Drone Strike Killed Two 'High Profile' ISIS Targets in Afghanistan

A US air strike in Afghanistan killed two high-profile ISIS targets and left another wounded, the Pentagon said Saturday.

No civilians were hurt in the attack early Saturday, which followed the suicide bombing Thursday that killed scores of people including 13 US troops at Kabul airport, Major General Hank Taylor told a news conference.

The Pentagon declined to say if the people targeted in the US strike were directly involved in the suicide bombing.

“They were ISIS-K planners and facilitators. That’s enough reason there alone," said spokesman John Kirby.

“The fact that two of these individuals are no longer walking on the face of the Earth, that’s a good thing,” Kirby added.

The suicide bombing, which targeted throngs of Afghans gathered outside the airport in hopes of fleeing Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, opened a deadly new chapter in the drama unfolding as the frantic US evacuation drive approaches its Tuesday deadline for completion.

US officials have said more attacks on the evacuation effort are likely.

The US evacuation of vulnerable Afghans has continued, with Taylor saying there were around 1,400 at the airport Saturday who have been “screened and manifested for flights today."

Altogether, around 117,000 people have been flown out of Afghanistan since August 14, the day before the Taliban seized power.

Order at Kabul Airport After Chaos

Order replaced chaos at Kabul airport Saturday with Taliban fighters escorting a steady stream of Afghans from buses to the main passenger terminal, handing them over to US troops for evacuation.

Gone are the tens of thousands clamouring to get inside the airport grounds in the hope of getting aboard a flight before August 31, when the US-led evacuation ends and the last foreign troops depart.

The deadly Islamic State suicide blast at a secondary entrance on Thursday likely scared away many looking for a way to escape the return to power of the hardline Islamists, but the Taliban have also sealed off all roads leading to the airport and are now only letting sanctioned buses pass.

“We have lists from the Americans… if your name is on the list, you can come through," one Taliban official told AFP near the civilian passenger terminal of Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Until Thursday’s IS attack, tens of thousands of people had besieged the airport since August 15, when the Taliban rolled into Kabul having swept through the rest of the country in a lightning offensive.

The Taliban insist there will be no recriminations for those who helped foreign forces, but many Afghans — particularly the country’s educated middle class — fear a return to the fundamentalist Islamist rule that effectively barred women from public life and punished crime with public floggings and executions.

The Pentagon says more than 110,000 Afghans and foreigners have been evacuated since August 14 — most to start a new life abroad with nothing more than their skills and what they can carry in a plastic bag.

