1-min read

Pentagon to Deploy 3,750 Additional Troops to US-Mexico Border

The announcement is in line with Acting Defense Secretary Pat Shanahan's announcement on Tuesday about the next phase of a military mission. The additions will bring the total number of active-duty troops on the border to 4,350.

Associated Press

Updated:February 4, 2019, 8:37 AM IST
Pentagon to Deploy 3,750 Additional Troops to US-Mexico Border
File photo of US President Donald Trump. (Image: Reuters)
Washington: The Pentagon says it will send 3,750 more troops to the US-Mexico border to put up another 150 miles of concertina wire and provide other support for Customs and Border Protection.

The additions announced Sunday will bring the total number of active-duty troops on the border to 4,350.

The announcement is in line with what Acting Defense Secretary Pat Shanahan had said on Tuesday when he provided estimates for the next phase of a military mission that critics have derided as a political ploy by the White House.

Shanahan said several thousand more troops would be sent mainly to install additional wire barriers and provide a large new system of mobile surveillance and monitoring of the border area.

Sunday's announcement said the mobile surveillance mission would last through September 30.

