Pentagon to Mandate Covid Vaccines for Troops After Full Pfizer Approval

A medic holds up a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination centre in northern Israel on August 19, 2021. (AFP)

The Pfizer vaccine received full approval by the FDA today.

The US Department of Defense will order all active and reserve troops to be vaccinated for Covid-19 after the full approval of the Pfizer vaccine by the US Food and Drug Administration, the Pentagon said Monday.

“Now that the Pfizer vaccine has been approved, the department is prepared to issue updated guidance requiring all service members to be vaccinated," said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

“A timeline for vaccination completion will be provided in the coming days. The health of the force is, as always … a top priority," he said.

first published:August 23, 2021, 21:48 IST