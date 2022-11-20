CHANGE LANGUAGE
News » World » 'People have Spoken': Donald Trump to be Back on Twitter After Elon Musk Reinstatement
1-MIN READ

'People have Spoken': Donald Trump to be Back on Twitter After Elon Musk Reinstatement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: November 20, 2022, 07:06 IST

New Delhi, India

Former U.S. President Donald Trump waves after speaking during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach. (AFP)

Former U.S. President Donald Trump waves after speaking during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach. (AFP)

Elon Musk ran a poll on Twitter in which a narrow majority of 15 million voters supported the move to reinstate Trump

Elon Musk on Saturday said that former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account will be reinstated after the site’s new owner ran a poll in which a narrow majority of 15 million voters supported the move. Trump account reappeared on Twitter shortly after Musk’s statement, AFP reported.

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated," Musk tweeted of the former US president’s account, which was banned last year after a mob of his supporters attacked the US Capitol.

About the Author

News Desk

News Desk

The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad.

first published:November 20, 2022, 06:56 IST
last updated:November 20, 2022, 07:06 IST