'People have Spoken': Donald Trump to be Back on Twitter After Elon Musk Reinstatement

Elon Musk on Saturday said that former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account will be reinstated after the site’s new owner ran a poll in which a narrow majority of 15 million voters supported the move. Trump account reappeared on Twitter shortly after Musk’s statement, AFP reported.

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated," Musk tweeted of the former US president’s account, which was banned last year after a mob of his supporters attacked the US Capitol.

