English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'People Have to Behave': President Trump Warns Reporters to Maintain 'Decorum' After Acosta Row
A federal US court on Friday ordered the White House to immediately reinstate the press credentials of CNN correspondent Jim Acosta in a ruling seen as a major victory for media persons.
File photo of US President Donald Trump. (Reuters)
Loading...
Washington: President Donald Trump has played down a court decision that forced him to restore the press pass credentials of CNN's correspondent Jim Acosta and threatened to walk out of future press briefings if reporters do not act with ‘decorum’.
The press pass of Acosta, CNN's White House correspondent, was suspended last week after an altercation he had with President Trump during a news conference. The White House had accused him of placing his hand on an intern. Acosta and the CNN has denied the allegations though.
A federal US court on Friday ordered the White House to immediately reinstate the press credentials of Acosta in a ruling seen as a major victory for media persons.
Trump played down the ruling, saying it wasn't ‘a big deal’. But, he said, "People have to behave", adding his staff were "writing up rules and regulations" for the press to abide by, including sticking to the agreed number of questions.
"If they don't listen to the rules and regulations we'll end up back in court and will win," Trump said. "But more importantly, we'll just leave, and then you won't be very happy."
"You can't take three questions and four questions and just stand up and not sit down," he added. "Decorum. You have to practice decorum."
CNN this week filed a lawsuit against the White House urging the court to reinstate the press pass of its Chief White House Correspondent.
In his order, US District Judge Timothy Kelly asked the White House to restore the press pass for Acosta that gives him regular access to the White House grounds to cover events and press conferences.
The press pass of Acosta, CNN's White House correspondent, was suspended last week after an altercation he had with President Trump during a news conference. The White House had accused him of placing his hand on an intern. Acosta and the CNN has denied the allegations though.
A federal US court on Friday ordered the White House to immediately reinstate the press credentials of Acosta in a ruling seen as a major victory for media persons.
Trump played down the ruling, saying it wasn't ‘a big deal’. But, he said, "People have to behave", adding his staff were "writing up rules and regulations" for the press to abide by, including sticking to the agreed number of questions.
"If they don't listen to the rules and regulations we'll end up back in court and will win," Trump said. "But more importantly, we'll just leave, and then you won't be very happy."
"You can't take three questions and four questions and just stand up and not sit down," he added. "Decorum. You have to practice decorum."
CNN this week filed a lawsuit against the White House urging the court to reinstate the press pass of its Chief White House Correspondent.
In his order, US District Judge Timothy Kelly asked the White House to restore the press pass for Acosta that gives him regular access to the White House grounds to cover events and press conferences.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Boxing-Crazy Cuba, Women Still Wait For Their Chance to Shine
- Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir Apologies to Salman After Teejay Took Dig at the Actor in Open Letter
- Watch Crowd Go Crazy As Avengers 4 Star Chris Hemsworth Bids Adieu to India
- Volkswagen Directed to Pay Rs 100 Crore to CPCB Over Diesel Emissions Scandal
- Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 Spied Completely Undisguised, Interiors Spied Too
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...