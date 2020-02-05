People Protest Against Donald Trump Outside Capitol Hill Before His State of the Union Speech

Washington: A group of protesters concentrated near the US Capitol to request the impeachment of President Trump, before the president pronounced his traditional speech on the state of the union.

The protest took place on the eve the voting day for Trump's impeachment trial, which will foreseeably absolve him from his charges. People were seen holding posters and placards that compared Trump to Adolf Hitler, and demanded the end of the 'Trump/Pence fascist regime'.

Michael Pence is the current vice president of United States.