English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 »
1-MIN READ

People Protest Against Donald Trump Outside Capitol Hill Before His State of the Union Speech

File photo of a protest against Donald Trump and Michael Pence

File photo of a protest against Donald Trump and Michael Pence

The protest took place on the eve the voting day for Trump's impeachment trial, which will foreseeably absolve him from his charges.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: February 5, 2020, 9:01 AM IST
Share this:

Washington: A group of protesters concentrated near the US Capitol to request the impeachment of President Trump, before the president pronounced his traditional speech on the state of the union.

The protest took place on the eve the voting day for Trump's impeachment trial, which will foreseeably absolve him from his charges. People were seen holding posters and placards that compared Trump to Adolf Hitler, and demanded the end of the 'Trump/Pence fascist regime'.

Michael Pence is the current vice president of United States.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story