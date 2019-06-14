Perfectly Preserved Head of Ice Age Wolf Found in Siberia
Valery Plotnikov, a top researcher at the local branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said the animal belonged to an ancient subspecies of wolf that lived at the same time as the mammoths.
In this September 6, 2018, photo, the head of an Ice Age wolf is seen after it was found during an expedition of the Mammoth Fauna Study Department at the Academy of Sciences of Yakutia near Belaya Gora, Abyysky region of Sakha Republic, Russia. (Image: AP)
Moscow: Russian scientists have found the furry head of an Ice Age wolf perfectly preserved in the Siberian permafrost. The head of a wolf, which died 40,000 years ago, was discovered in the Russian Arctic region of Yakutia.
Valery Plotnikov, a top researcher at the local branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said the animal belonged to an ancient subspecies of wolf that lived at the same time as the mammoths and became extinct alongside them. Scientists said it was an adult, about 25% bigger than today's wolves, but did not say whether it was male or female.
Plotnikov called the discovery unique because scientists previously only had found wolf skulls without tissues or fur, while this head has ears, a tongue and a perfectly preserved brain.
Also Watch
-
"Save the Saviours" : What Protesting Doctors Demand
-
Thursday 13 June , 2019
Is this Viral Video of Foreigners Dancing to 'Lollypop Lagelu', Actually From London?
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | De Villiers' Selection Would Have Set Difficult Precedent - Van der Dussen
- MG Hector Test Drive Review – Excess of Goodness
- India vs Pakistan: Kohli and Co Ready to Take Pakistan Head On at Old Trafford
- India vs New Zealand: Disappointed With Washout But Decision is Sensible: Kohli
- Kolkata Doctors' Strike: Doctors Recount Traumatic Past Experiences
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s