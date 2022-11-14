Türkiye Interior Minister Soylu Says Istanbul Blast Suspect Arrested, Accuses Kurdish Worker’s Party for Planning Attack

Türkiye interior minister Suleyman Soylu on Monday said the authorities arrested the person who left the bomb which caused the explosion on Istiklal Avenue, according to a report by Turkish news agency Anadolu. He said the Turkish government understands that the attack was orchestrated by the alleged terrorist group PKK/YPG.

Soylu said the order for the attack came from Ayn al-Arab in northern Syria where the alleged terrorist group’s headquarters are placed. “We will retaliate against those who are responsible for this heinous terror attack,” Soylu was quoted as saying by Anadolu.

Soylu said of the 81 injured, 50 people were released from the hospitals and five remain in intensive care units and two are in critical condition. The European Union and the United States along with Türkiye lists the PKK or Kurdish Partiya Karkeren Kurdistan (PKK) as a terrorist group and holds it responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people.

The Yekîneyên Parastina Gel (YPG) is its Syrian offshoot.

(This is a developing story, more details are being added)

Read all the Latest News here