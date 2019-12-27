Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » World
1-min read

Peru McDonald's Fined $250,000 For Safety Violations After 2 Workers Electrocuted to Death

Two workers, an 18-year-old man and a woman, died on December 15 while cleaning the kitchen of a McDonald's in Pueblo Libre, in the Lima province.

AFP

Updated:December 27, 2019, 9:11 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Peru McDonald's Fined $250,000 For Safety Violations After 2 Workers Electrocuted to Death
Image for Representation.

Peruvian authorities on Thursday fined the local owner of a McDonald's franchise $250,000 for serious safety violations after two employees were electrocuted to death.

Two workers, an 18-year-old man and a woman, died on December 15 while cleaning the kitchen of a McDonald's in Pueblo Libre, in the Lima province.

Police said the woman suffered an electric shock while handling one of the soda machines. Her coworker tried to help her but was also shocked in the process.

"We have found six very serious infractions, one of which was not communicating (the death) in a timely manner," said Juan Carlos Requejo, head of the National Superintendency of Labor Inspection (Sunafil).

In a statement, Sunafil announced it was fining the Arcos Dorados operations company up to 845,760 soles, approximately $250,000.

Among the other infractions found was a failure to provide safe working conditions, in terms of both the facilities and the equipment used, "specifically the soft drink dispensing machine."

The Sunafil report said the company already knew the soda machine was damaged but "took no action."

Arcos Dorados confirmed on December 21 that a faulty soda machine had caused the accident.​

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram