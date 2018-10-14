English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Peruvian Man Sees Wife Cuddling up to Stranger on Google Maps, Divorces Her
The photograph showed a woman in a white top, jeans and heels, sitting on a bench and stroking the hair of a man in her lap. The man soon realised that the woman was none other than his wife.
Google Maps. (photo for representation, image: Reuters)
Loading...
A Peruvian man, who was researching the best way to reach a popular bridge on Google Maps, was in for a shock when he saw a familiar figure in one of the Street View photographs.
The photograph showed a woman in a white top, jeans and heels, sitting on a bench and stroking the hair of a man in her lap, the Daily Mail reported.
As the man zoomed in further, he realised that the woman was none other than his wife. The angry husband soon confronted the woman, who admitted to having an affair. The unnamed couple soon divorced, local news outlets reported.
The Google Street View vehicles, including cars, bikes and snowmobiles, has captured locations all over the world with 360-degree cameras. This has also resulted in some hilarious moments being captured on camera, including an armed robbery in South Africa and half-a-dozen people in pigeon masks in Japan.
The photograph showed a woman in a white top, jeans and heels, sitting on a bench and stroking the hair of a man in her lap, the Daily Mail reported.
As the man zoomed in further, he realised that the woman was none other than his wife. The angry husband soon confronted the woman, who admitted to having an affair. The unnamed couple soon divorced, local news outlets reported.
The Google Street View vehicles, including cars, bikes and snowmobiles, has captured locations all over the world with 360-degree cameras. This has also resulted in some hilarious moments being captured on camera, including an armed robbery in South Africa and half-a-dozen people in pigeon masks in Japan.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4: Chris Evans Discloses His Last Scene as Captain America, Says it Was Something Really Stupid
- Customized Maruti Suzuki Baleno With Premium Red Cabin is Hard to Recognize
- Google Will Let Users Hide The Pixel 3 XL’s Notch
- Facebook Rolls Out 3D Photos in News Feed, VR
- Fan Breaks Security Cordon to Take Selfie With Virat Kohli During Hyderabad Test
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...