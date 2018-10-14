Peruvian Man Sees Wife Cuddling up to Stranger on Google Maps, Divorces Her

A Peruvian man, who was researching the best way to reach a popular bridge on Google Maps, was in for a shock when he saw a familiar figure in one of the Street View photographs.The photograph showed a woman in a white top, jeans and heels, sitting on a bench and stroking the hair of a man in her lap, the Daily Mail reported.As the man zoomed in further, he realised that the woman was none other than his wife. The angry husband soon confronted the woman, who admitted to having an affair. The unnamed couple soon divorced, local news outlets reported.The Google Street View vehicles, including cars, bikes and snowmobiles, has captured locations all over the world with 360-degree cameras. This has also resulted in some hilarious moments being captured on camera, including an armed robbery in South Africa and half-a-dozen people in pigeon masks in Japan.