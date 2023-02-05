Pervez Musharraf Death Updates: Former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf passed away in Dubai on Sunday after a prolonged illness.

Musharraf, who passed away at the age of 79, was admitted to a hospital in Dubai and was shifted to the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC) in Rawalpindi earlier.

Musharraf was undergoing treatment for amyloidosis in Dubai.

Here are the latest updates in the story:

- Musharraf, 79, was suffering from amyloidosis, a rare disease caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues throughout the body.

- There’s no official communication about whether his body will be brought back to Pakistan, though his family has been trying to bring him back home since last year.

- Pakistan Tehreek Insaf leader Fawad Chowdhry called Musharraf ‘a great person’ and said his thought and ideology was to Pakistan first.

پرویز مشرف انتقال کر گئے، وہ بہت بڑے انسان تھے ان کے دوست چھوٹے ثابت ہوئے ہمیشہ پاکستان فرسٹ ان کی سوچ اور نظریہ تھا، خدا غریق رحمت کرے— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 5, 2023

- Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said Musharraf was “once an implacable foe of India and he became a real force for peace 2002-2007."

“Pervez Musharraf, Former Pakistani President, Dies of Rare Disease”: once an implacable foe of India, he became a real force for peace 2002-2007. I met him annually in those days at the @un &found him smart, engaging & clear in his strategic thinking. RIP https://t.co/1Pvqp8cvjE— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 5, 2023

- Musharraf was facing charges in Pakistan for the assassination of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto in 2007 and was living in Dubai for the last seven years.

- Musharraf was born on August 11, 1943 in Delhi. He assumed the post of Chief Executive after imposing martial law in the country in 1999 and served as the president of Pakistan from 2001 to 2008.

- The former president’s family moved from New Delhi to Karachi in 1947. He joined the Pakistan Army in 1964 and was a graduate of the Army Staff and Command College, Quetta.

Read all the Latest News here