Pakistan’s former president Pervez Musharraf passed away in Dubai on Sunday at the age of 79 due to a prolonged illness. Musharraf, who was admitted to a hospital in Dubai, was shifted to the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC) in Rawalpindi earlier.

Musharraf, who was in Dubai since March 2016, was undergoing treatment for amyloidosis. It is a rare disease that occurs when an abnormal protein, called amyloid, builds up in your organs and interferes with their normal function.

On June 10, his family issued a statement on Twitter and said that the former army chief is at a stage where “recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning". “He is not on the ventilator. Has been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis). Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living," the family said.

Musharraf, 78, was facing treason charges for suspending the Constitution in 2007 over the imposition of an extra-constitutional emergency, a punishable offence for which he was indicted in 2014.

Musharraf, who ruled Pakistan from 1999 to 2008, was declared a fugitive in the Benazir Bhutto murder case and Red Mosque cleric killing case.

