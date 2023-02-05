CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » World » Pervez Musharraf, Former Pak President, Dies in Dubai at 79 After Battle With Rare Disease
1-MIN READ

Pervez Musharraf, Former Pak President, Dies in Dubai at 79 After Battle With Rare Disease

By: News Desk

Edited By: Nitya Thirumalai

News18.com

Last Updated: February 05, 2023, 12:18 IST

New Delhi, India

Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf passes away at 79

Musharraf, who was in Dubai since March 2016, was undergoing treatment for amyloidosis

Pakistan’s former president Pervez Musharraf passed away in Dubai on Sunday at the age of 79 due to a prolonged illness. Musharraf, who was admitted to a hospital in Dubai, was shifted to the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC) in Rawalpindi earlier.

Musharraf, who was in Dubai since March 2016, was undergoing treatment for amyloidosis. It is a rare disease that occurs when an abnormal protein, called amyloid, builds up in your organs and interferes with their normal function.

On June 10, his family issued a statement on Twitter and said that the former army chief is at a stage where “recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning". “He is not on the ventilator. Has been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis). Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living," the family said.

Musharraf, 78, was facing treason charges for suspending the Constitution in 2007 over the imposition of an extra-constitutional emergency, a punishable offence for which he was indicted in 2014.

Musharraf, who ruled Pakistan from 1999 to 2008, was declared a fugitive in the Benazir Bhutto murder case and Red Mosque cleric killing case.

first published:February 05, 2023, 11:32 IST
last updated:February 05, 2023, 12:18 IST
