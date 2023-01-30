At 46 people were killed and nearly 150 others injured after a Taliban suicide bomber blew himself up in a mosque packed with worshippers during afternoon prayers on Monday in the high-security zone in Pakistan’s restive northwestern Peshawar city.

The blast occurred inside the mosque in the Police Lines area in Peshawar around 1.40 pm when worshippers, which included personnel of the police, army and bomb disposal squad - were offering the Zuhr (afternoon) prayers. The bomber who was present in the front row blew himself up, news agency PTI reported citing officials. Among the dead and injured, victims were mostly policemen and security officials.

Meanwhile, a brother of the slain commander of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Umar Khalid Khurasani claimed that the suicide blast was part of the revenge attack for his brother who was killed last August in Afghanistan. The outlawed TTP, known as the Pakistani Taliban, has carried out a number of suicide attacks in the past, targeting security personnel.

Peshawar, just 50 km from the porous border with Afghanistan, remained a frequent target of militants of terrorists having seen around eight deadly attacks in the last one decade.

Here’s a list of terror/bomb attacks in the last decade in Peshawar:

March 4, 2022

At least 62 people were killed and 194 were injured after a suicide blast inside a Shia mosque shook Peshawar’s Kocha Risaldar area. A man entered the mosque before Friday prayers and opened fire with a pistol. Later, he blew himself up. The Islamic State (IS) had claimed responsibility for the explosion.

An explosion killed two Frontier Corps (FC) personnel and left several others injured in Peshawar’s Bara Road.

An explosion rocked a religious school in Peshawar, killed at least seven people and wounding 109 others. The blast took place at the Speen Jamaat mosque, which also serves as a religious school for the local community in the city’s Dir Colony area.

A powerful bomb ripped through a bus carrying government employees in Peshawar, killing at least 15 people and leaving 25 injured.

At least 10 people were killed and over 20 wounded when a bomb exploded near a market in Peshawar. Most of the victims include personnel from the Khyber Khasadar Force. Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Fazlullah group claimed responsibility for the attack.

At least 141 including 132 children were killed after militants from the Pakistani Taliban attacked an army-run school in Peshawar. The attack, which was the Taliban’s deadliest in the country, was widely condemned.

A suicide bomb attack claimed the lives of at least eight people and leaving more than 40 injured. The bomber detonated the explosives after passing a police vehicle.

At least 12 people died and 25 others injured after a suicide bomber blew himself up targeting a senior security forces official near the U.S. consulate in Peshawar.

