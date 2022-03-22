Petition Wants Switzerland To Oust Putin’s Rumoured Partner Kabaeva, Compares Her To Hitler’s Wife

Sanctioning people close to Russian president Vladimir Putin to force him to stop the war on Ukraine continues to be among the tools the West employs to end the conflict.

The recent casualty of this is Alina Kabaeva, Olympic medal-winning rhythmic gymnast, who is rumoured to be Putin’s girlfriend. A petition has demanded the Swiss government to oust her from the nation due to her ties to Putin.

A petition on change.org which has now garnered more than 59,000 signatures has termed the decorated gymnast as Eva Braun - German dictator Adolf Hitler’s longtime companion - and asked Swiss authorities to unite her with her Fuhrer - Vladimir Putin. Though it remains unclear what power the gymnast may hold, more than 60,000 people feel that Kabaeva should be held accountable for the war on Ukraine.

The petition is titled ‘Schweiz, warum hast du die Helfer des Putin-Regimes Unterschlupf genommen?’ which loosely translates to ‘Why Is Switzerland Sheltering Helpers Of The Putin Regime?’. Following the release of the petition over the internet, several reports have surfaced regarding Alina Kabaeva. The petition called Kabaeva the wife of a ‘delusional dictator’.

Alina Kabaeva currently lives in Switzerland and is the chairman of National Media Group - a media company very close to Putin and the Kremlin. According to several news reports, Kabaeva has also given birth to twin daughters and has two sons, all of whom are reported to have been fathered by Vladimir Putin.

Kabaeva has been supportive of the Donetsk and Luhansk republics. While lashing out at the International Olympics Committee (IOC), she said that Russia was punished for taking action against Nazis in eastern Ukraine.

“Sports officials were very angry when Russia decided to protect the Donbas and Luhansk from the Nazis,” Kabaeva was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail. She said that the IOC chose to humiliate Russia on the world stage. Kabaeva, a former MP, has been linked to Putin since 2008.

It is worth mentioning that Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko once hinted that Putin’s divorce decision came about because Kabaeva “put pressure on the president".

