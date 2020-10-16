News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Pfizer Eyes US Approval for Emergency Use of Coronavirus Vaccine in November

Image for representation.(Siphiwe Sibeko/Pool via AP, File)

Image for representation.(Siphiwe Sibeko/Pool via AP, File)

The US Food and Drug Administration has said it wants at least two months of safety data before authorizing emergency use of any experimental coronavirus vaccine.

Pfizer Inc said on Friday it could apply for US emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate being developed along with Germany’s BioNTech SE as soon as a safety milestone is achieved in the third week of November.

Based on current trial enrollment and dosing pace, Pfizer expects to have that safety data in the third week of November, Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said in a statement.

Pfizer had said previously that it expected late-stage trial data in October.


