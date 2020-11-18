News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Covid-19 Vaccine Maker Pfizer Says Analysis Shows 3.8% of Participants Experienced Fatigue

Vials with a sticker reading 'COVID-19/ Coronavirus vaccine/ Injection only' and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo. (Reuters)

Pfizer also added that there was a second adverse event with a frequency of at least 2% in the trial. The U.S. drugmaker said 2% of participants experienced headaches after the second shot.

Pfizer Inc on Tuesday updated its analysis of the safety profile of its COVID-19 vaccine seen during its large, late-stage trial, saying that 3.8% of participants experienced fatigue after receiving a second dose of the shot.

It said the updated analysis was based on 8,000 trial participants. Pfizer said in a previous analysis that 3.7% of 6,000 volunteers had experienced fatigue.

Pfizer also added that there was a second adverse event with a frequency of at least 2% in the trial. The U.S. drugmaker said 2% of participants experienced headaches after the second shot.


