News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»World
1-MIN READ

Philippine Death Toll From Typhoon Vamco Rises To 26 - Police

Philippine Death Toll From Typhoon Vamco Rises To 26 - Police

The death toll in the Philippines from Typhoon Vamco has increased to 26, police said on Friday, after the storm brought powerful winds and torrential rains to the capital Manila and nearby provinces, damaging tens of thousands of homes.

MANILA: The death toll in the Philippines from Typhoon Vamco has increased to 26, police said on Friday, after the storm brought powerful winds and torrential rains to the capital Manila and nearby provinces, damaging tens of thousands of homes.

Vamco, the 21st cyclone storm to hit the country this year, also left 14 people missing and 25 injured after it tore through the main island of Luzon over the past few days, police data showed.

The casualty count is subject to verification by the national disaster agency.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published: November 13, 2020, 7:51 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...