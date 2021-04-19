world

Philippines Lifts Suspension on AstraZeneca Vaccine for Under 60s

A nurse prepares to administer a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

A nurse prepares to administer a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Only a small percentage of the population had these adverse effects for AstraZeneca, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario said

The Philippines will resume administering AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine to people below 60 years of age, health officials said on Monday, ending a temporary suspension over reports of rare blood clots in younger recipients overseas,

“The benefit outweighs the risk. Only a small percentage of the population had these adverse effects for AstraZeneca," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told a regular news conference, referring to the countries where blood clots were reported.

first published:April 19, 2021, 13:55 IST