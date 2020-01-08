Philippines Orders Citizens to Leave Iraq Hours After Iran's Missile Attack
It is reported that about 2.3 million people from the Philippines are working in the Middle East as domestic helpers, construction workers, engineers and nurses.
People attend a funeral procession for Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. (Reuters)
Manila: The Philippines has ordered its citizens to leave Iraq, the Philippine foreign ministry said on Wednesday, after Iran attacked US forces there in response to a US strike that killed an Iranian general last week. "The alert level in the entire Iraq has been raised to alert level 4 calling for mandatory evacuation," said Eduardo Menez, spokesman at the Department of Foreign Affairs.
The department said there are 1,600 Filipinos working in Iraq, more than half in the Kurdistan region and the rest at US and other foreign facilities in Baghdad and in commercial establishments in Erbil.
A Philippine coastguard patrol vessel, newly acquired from France and en route to the Philippines, was ordered to sail to Oman and Dubai to assist Filipinos who may need to be extricated. "Overseas Filipino workers will be brought to safer ports where there may be airlifted, as the need arises," the coastguard said in a statement.
Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, who heads a newly created committee to prepare the evacuations, said on Tuesday the government was preparing aircraft for Filipinos in Iraq and Iran who wished to come home or move to safer areas.
About 2.3 million people from the Philippines are working in the Middle East as domestic helpers, construction workers, engineers and nurses. They sent home $5.4 billion in remittances in January to October last year, accounting for a fifth of total remittances for that period, making the region a major source of foreign exchange inflows that help drive growth in the consumption-led Philippine economy.
Iran's missile attack on US-led forces in Iraq came in the early hours of Wednesday, hours after the funeral of Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran's elite Quds Force who was killed in a U.S. drone strike on January 3.
There has been no confirmation of any casualties in the missile attacks.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone Finally Reveals What Happened to Her ‘RK Tattoo’
- The Hottest Product We Want Is Privacy, But How Many Tech Giants Are Actually Bothered?
- CES 2020: Ivanka Trump Keynote Addresses Workplace Evolution, Amid Boycott Calls
- Shruti Seth Not Impressed with Sidharth Shukla's Behaviour in Bigg Boss 13, Asks 'What the Hell Is This?'
- Say Hello to NEONs, The First Artificial Humans Who Talk, Walk And Act Just Like Us