Philippines Prez Rodrigo Duterte Says Cannot Confront China over Maritime Claims
File photo of Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte.
Rodrigo Duterte said China was in possession of territory that his country did not have the capability to challenge militarily, adding "we cannot go to war"..
- Reuters
- Last Updated: July 27, 2020, 4:01 PM IST
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday said he had no choice but to treat disputes in the South China Sea as diplomatic endeavours because the alternative was to go to war with China.
Duterte was speaking in defence of his government's decision not to press a 2016 decision by the Permanent Court of Arbitration, which went in favour of the Philippines in a case against China.
During his annual address to the nation, Duterte said China was in possession of territory that his country did not have the capability to challenge militarily, adding "we cannot go to war".
Next Story
LIVE TV
georegion=288,country_code=US,region_code=VA,city=ASHBURN,dma=511,pmsa=8840,msa=8872,areacode=703,county=LOUDOUN,fips=51107,lat=39.0438,long=-77.4879,timezone=EST,zip=20146-20149,continent=NA,throughput=vhigh,bw=5000,network=aws,asnum=14618,network_type=hosted,location_id=0
FuelPrice
- Agra
- Ahmedabad
- Bangalore
- Bhopal
- Bhubaneswar
- Chandigarh
- Chennai
- Coimbatore
- Dehradun
- Faridabad
- Ghaziabad
- Gulbarga
- Guntur
- Gurgaon
- Guwahati
- Hyderabad
- Indore
- Jabalpur
- Jaipur
- Jamshedpur
- Jodhpur
- Kanpur
- Kolkata
- Kota
- Kozhikode
- Lucknow
- Ludhiana
- Madurai
- Mumbai
- Mysore
- Nagpur
- Noida
- Patna
- Pune
- Raipur
- Ranchi
- Shimla
- Surat
- Thrissur
- Trichy
- Thiruvananthapuram
- Udaipur
- Vadodara
- Visakhapatnam
- Warangal
- Andhra
- Assam
- Bihar
- Chhattisgarh
- Gujarat
- Haryana
- Himachal
- Jammu
- Jharkhand
- Karnataka
- Kerala
- Madhya
- Maharashtra
- Odisha
- Punjab
- Rajasthan
- Tamil
- Telangana
- Uttar
- Uttarakhand
- West
-
FUEL TYPE
PRICE
CHANGE
-
Petrol
₹ 80.81/L
+ 0.05
-
Diesel
₹ 73.54/L
+ 0.05
Price AS ON 28 July 2020
Powered By
Photogallery