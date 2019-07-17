Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Phony Ferraris, 'Shamborghinis' Being Offered For $60,000 Seized From Brazilian Factory

The father and son duo, who owned the workshop, is accused of offering the cars on social media for $45,000 to $60,000 – a fraction of the price of the real thing

Associated Press

Updated:July 17, 2019, 9:02 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Phony Ferraris, 'Shamborghinis' Being Offered For $60,000 Seized From Brazilian Factory
Officials didn't say what sort of parts were used to build the vehicles, but they distributed photos showing sleek bodies. (Image : AP)
Loading...

Rio de Janeiro: Brazilian police say they've shut down a clandestine factory that was producing fake Ferraris and sham Lamborghinis. A father and son who owned the workshop in the southern state of Santa Catarina have been arrested on industrial property charges.

Police said the cars were being offered on social media for $45,000 to $60,000 — a small fraction of the price of the real thing. Officials didn't say what sort of parts were used to build the vehicles, but they distributed photos showing sleek bodies, as well as badges and accessories emblazoned with the Italian brands.

Monday's raid followed a complaint by the Italian companies. Eight partially finished vehicles were seized in the raid, and police said they are investigating how many were made.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram