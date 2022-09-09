Photo-Friendly Duties, Bizarre Perks, Tax-Free Riches: What Charles Inherits from the Queen

Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, at age 73, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became King Charles III on Thursday following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

His accession to the throne, however, is likely to fuel debate about the future of Britain’s largely ceremonial monarchy, seen by some as a symbol of national unity and others as an obsolete vestige of feudal history.

The British monarch is mainly a ceremonial figurehead and is generally expected not to intervene in political matters. But as head of state, they have retained some constitutional powers and certain unusual perks. Charles will also inherit his mother’s private fortune, without having to pay inheritance tax.

Constitutional Powers

Parliament is the highest legislative authority in the United Kingdom and comprises the House of Commons, House of Lords and the Crown — another word for the monarchy. The Crown is the oldest part of Britain’s system of government, but its powers have withered away over time, and are now broadly ritualistic. Appointing a Government: The day after a general election, the monarch invites the leader of the party that won the most seats in the House of Commons to become prime minister and form a government.

The monarch opens parliament every year at the tradition-heavy State Opening, and reads out the government’s plans for the next 12 months. The event usually begins with the monarch’s procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster. Wearing the Imperial State Crown, the monarch proceeds to the House of Lords. An official known as Black Rod is sent to summon the Commons, and the door is shut in his or her face to symbolise its independence from the monarchy. The Crown also formally dissolves parliament before a general election. Royal Assent: After a bill has been approved by the House of Commons and the House of Lords, it is sent to the monarch to approve and turn into a law. Although the monarch could technically refuse, the practice is, in reality, a rubber-stamping exercise. The most recent monarch to refuse assent was queen Anne, in 1708.

The monarch is allowed to exercise their prerogative powers “in grave constitutional crisis” when they are permitted to go against ministerial advice, although it has never happened in modern times. Head of Church: As supreme governor of the Church of England, Britain’s monarch has the power to appoint bishops and archbishops, but again this is exercised only on the advice of a Church Commission.

Quirky Perks

The UK’s new king will travel without a passport and drive without a licence, own all the mute swans in England and may continue a tradition of celebrating his birthday twice a year.

No Licence or Passport: King Charles III will travel overseas without a passport because, unlike other members of the royal family, he will not need one as the document will be issued in his name. For the same reason, the king will be the only person in Britain who can drive without a licence.

Private Fortune

King Charles inherits not just the throne after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, but also her private fortune — without having to pay inheritance tax. British monarchs are not required to reveal their private finances but according to the Sunday Times Rich List 2022, the queen was worth some £370 million ($426 million), up £5 million on the previous year.

The bulk of the late sovereign’s personal wealth will pass to Charles intact, without the British government getting a slice. The real royal wealth — the Crown Estate lands and the Royal Collection of art and jewellery, plus official residences and the Royal Archives — is held by the monarchy as an institution. As such, they will only pass to Charles in trust.

Similarly, The Crown Jewels, estimated to be worth at least £3 billion, only belonged symbolically to the queen and are automatically transferred to her successor.

The queen’s private wealth will be added to Charles’ own, which has been estimated at some $100 million by the site celebritynetworth.com.

Gains Duchy of Lancaster: As king, Charles inherits the Duchy of Lancaster, a private estate of commercial, agricultural and residential assets owned by royalty since the Middle Ages. The monarch is entitled to use its income and largely uses it to meet official expenditure. In the financial year 2021-22, it delivered a net surplus of £24.0 million.

