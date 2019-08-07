Photo of Officers Leading Black Man by Rope in Texas Sparks Outrage
The police chief said Donald Neely, who was arrested Saturday for trespassing, should have been taken to the station in a police car, but only mounted officers were available.
Picture for representation.
Washington: A police chief in Texas has apologised after a photo went viral of two officers mounted on horseback walking a handcuffed black man by a rope, as if on a leash.
The image caused outrage, serving as a painful reminder of some of the bleakest moments in America's brutally racist past, including the chaining of enslaved people and lynching of blacks in the Jim Crow South in the years after emancipation.
Vernon Hale, police chief for the coastal Texas city of Galveston, said that Donald Neely, who was arrested Saturday for trespassing, should have been taken to the station in a police car, but only mounted officers were available. Neely was then escorted on foot, led by a length of rope and flanked by the mounted officers.
"Although this is a trained technique and best practice in some scenarios, I believe our officers showed poor judgement in this instance," said Hale, in a statement published Monday on Facebook.
"First and foremost I must apologise to Mister Neely for this unnecessary embarrassment," Hale said, adding that policy had been changed so that the technique would no longer be used.
Hale's statement sparked frustration, with some activist groups saying his response was "weak." Others called for the officers to be penalised or fired for "humiliating" Neely in a manner that recalls extreme acts of racism from the country's past, or even convicted criminals exhibited in public squares.
"This is 2019 and not 1819," James Douglas, president of the NAACP's Houston chapter, told the Houston Chronicle.
Democratic 2020 hopeful Beto O'Rourke, who is from the West Texas city of El Paso, also denounced the incident, tweeting, "This moment demands accountability, justice, and honestly (sic) — because we need to call this out for what it is: racism at work."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Unveiled in India Ahead of Launch on August 20 - See Pics
- Disney+ For $6.99 Per Month is a Declaration of War on Netflix
- Hyundai Creta Sports Edition Launched in India at Rs 12.78 Lakh
- Amazon Freedom Sale: Metz 40-inch Android TV For Rs 17,999 is a Steal Deal
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Goes Official: Everything You Need to Know