A photo of a Turkish woman embracing an Indian Army officer helping with rescue operations in Turkey’s Hatay following the devastating earthquake that hit the country and northern Syria earlier this week has gone viral.

A #Turkish 🇹🇷 woman hugged and kissed #Indian 🇮🇳 army’s female officer, to express gratitude—as India sent huge humanitarian aid along with the military personnel to help the victims of #TurkeySyriaEarthquake. #OperationDost pic.twitter.com/NaVBXft7j1— Zahack Tanvir - ضحاك تنوير (@zahacktanvir) February 9, 2023

The photo went viral after independent journalist Zahack Tanvir posted it on Twitter. The same photo was earlier shared on the Indian Army’s Twitter handle with the caption: ‘We Care’.

The photos were possibly clicked at a field hospital set up by the Indian Army and the Indian rescue mission in Turkey’s Hatay. Parts of Hatay and neighbouring Iskenderun have turned into rubble and entire city blocks have been reduced to debris following the earthquake.

This field hospital in Hatay, Türkiye will treat those affected by the earthquake. Our team of medical & critical care specialists and equipment are preparing to treat emergencies. #OperationDost https://t.co/YVwxfJoJEf pic.twitter.com/bIsNxWxkHf — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 8, 2023

The earthquake has claimed 21,051 lives so far, with more than 17,674 people dead in Turkey. In Syria, 3,377 people have died so far. These numbers are expected to rise further as rescue teams pull people out of the rubble.

The Indian Army team of medical specialists is on the job 24×7, providing relief to those injured. 🎥 Some glimpses from the Field Hospital in Iskenderun, Hatay. #OperationDost pic.twitter.com/3hrVP2ZeaM — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) February 9, 2023

The southeastern province bordering Syria has seen the highest death toll due to the earthquake.

The Union minister of external affairs S Jaishankar informed via a tweet that the Indian Army set up a field hospital in the quake-hit city.

The army field hospital in Iskenderun, Hatay, Türkiye has started functioning with running Medical, Surgical & Emergency Wards; X-Ray Lab & Medical Store. @adgpi team will work 24 x 7 to provide relief to the affected people.#OperationDost https://t.co/D9ATv2rfAV pic.twitter.com/zFFI85t2sG— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 9, 2023

The Indian Army sent a 99-member medical team to Turkey, News18 reported earlier this week.

Proud of our NDRF.In the rescue operations in Türkiye, Team IND-11 saved the life of a six-year-old girl, Beren, in Gaziantep city. Under the guidance of PM @narendramodi, we are committed to making @NDRFHQ the world’s leading disaster response force. #OperationDost pic.twitter.com/NfvGZB24uK — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 9, 2023

Later, Union home minister Amit Shah also shared an incident on Twitter where Indian Army officials saved the life of a six-year-old girl, Beren, in Gaziantep.

“Proud of our NDRF. (During) the rescue operations in Türkiye, Team IND-11 saved the life of a six-year-old girl, Beren, in Gaziantep city. Under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi, we are committed to making the NDRF the world’s leading disaster response force. #OperationDost,” Shah said in a tweet.

Under Operation Dost, India has sent more than 250 personnel, specialised equipment and other relief material amounting to more than 129 tons to Turkey. Five C-17 Indian Air Force planes were used to transport the personnel and the items.

Turkey’s Ambassador to India Firat Sunel thanked India for the support the government has extended to his country. “Operation Dost is a very important operation. And this is the operation of friendship because DOST is the word in Hindi and Turkish which means friends. And this operation shows our friendship between India and Turkey and friends always help each other,” Sunel was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the sixth flight carrying personnel and relief materials from India has reached Turkey.

India has sent more than 6 tons of emergency relief assistance to Syria through a C130J IAF aircraft to Damascus. The shipment includes medicines for emergency use, fluids for hydration, protective gear, general use medicines and medical equipment like ECG machine, patient monitor etc. The Syrian government received the shipment earlier this week at the Damascus airport.

