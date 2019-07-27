Man Arrested for Allegedly Chaining His Minor Son at Tea Shop in Pakistan

Peshawar: A Pakistani man has been arrested for allegedly chaining his minor son at his tea shop after pictures showing one of his legs in shackles while doing some chores went viral on internet.

Police officials swung into action after a video showed the minor boy busy in some work at the tea shop run by his father on Thursday. The boy was rescued and handed over to his family, who assured not to treat him shabbily in future, the Dawn reported.

Meanwhile, his father Sardar Khan was produced before a court. Initially, it was thought to be a case of forced labour but later it emerged that the boy was chained by his father at the shop.

A police official told the Dawn that due to a lack of clear provision in the law in this regard, they had registered a report in daily diary and booked Sardar Khan under Section 107 of the CrCP, dealing with a person likely to commit a breach of public tranquility.

Under the provision, the court may set him free after he submits surety bonds. ​