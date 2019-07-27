Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Man Arrested for Allegedly Chaining His Minor Son at Tea Shop in Pakistan

Police officials swung into action after a video showed the minor boy busy in some work at the tea shop run by his father. The boy was rescued and handed over to his family, who assured not to treat him shabbily.

PTI

Updated:July 27, 2019, 6:06 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Man Arrested for Allegedly Chaining His Minor Son at Tea Shop in Pakistan
Image for representation.
Loading...

Peshawar: A Pakistani man has been arrested for allegedly chaining his minor son at his tea shop after pictures showing one of his legs in shackles while doing some chores went viral on internet.

Police officials swung into action after a video showed the minor boy busy in some work at the tea shop run by his father on Thursday. The boy was rescued and handed over to his family, who assured not to treat him shabbily in future, the Dawn reported.

Meanwhile, his father Sardar Khan was produced before a court. Initially, it was thought to be a case of forced labour but later it emerged that the boy was chained by his father at the shop.

A police official told the Dawn that due to a lack of clear provision in the law in this regard, they had registered a report in daily diary and booked Sardar Khan under Section 107 of the CrCP, dealing with a person likely to commit a breach of public tranquility.

Under the provision, the court may set him free after he submits surety bonds. ​

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram