English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pilot Killed as Plane Crashes in Canada After Mid-air Collision
The second plane, a turboprop Piper PA-42, was rerouted to Ottawa's international airport, where it landed safely.
(Representative image)
Loading...
Ottawa: The pilot of a small passenger plane died after colliding with another aircraft and crashing into a field near the capital Ottawa, officials said.
Police said the exact circumstances of the early Sunday accident in Carp, Ontario, around 30 kilometers west of Ottawa, remained unknown.
The pilot of the Cessna aircraft, who was flying alone, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The second plane, a turboprop Piper PA-42, was rerouted to Ottawa's international airport, where it landed safely, a Transport Canada spokesperson told AFP, adding that the incident was under investigation.
CBC reported the Piper pilot told air traffic controllers the Cessna struck from below and damaged his landing gear. Neither that pilot nor his one passenger were injured, emergency services said.
Police said the exact circumstances of the early Sunday accident in Carp, Ontario, around 30 kilometers west of Ottawa, remained unknown.
The pilot of the Cessna aircraft, who was flying alone, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The second plane, a turboprop Piper PA-42, was rerouted to Ottawa's international airport, where it landed safely, a Transport Canada spokesperson told AFP, adding that the incident was under investigation.
CBC reported the Piper pilot told air traffic controllers the Cessna struck from below and damaged his landing gear. Neither that pilot nor his one passenger were injured, emergency services said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
-
Sunday 04 November , 2018
Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Friday 02 November , 2018 Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Sunday 04 November , 2018 Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sushmita Sen Makes First Public Appearance With Rumoured Boyfriend Rohman Shawl; Pics Go Viral
- I-League: After Winning Start Real Kashmir Look to Make Perfect Home Debut Against Churchill
- Karan Johar Hints at Malaika Arora's 'Soon Enough' Wedding on Koffee With Karan 6
- Serena Went too Far With US Open Rant, Says Roger Federer
- On Virat Kohli's Birthday, Anushka Sharma Can't Thank God Enough for His Birth; See Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...