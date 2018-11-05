GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Pilot Killed as Plane Crashes in Canada After Mid-air Collision

The second plane, a turboprop Piper PA-42, was rerouted to Ottawa's international airport, where it landed safely.

PTI

Updated:November 5, 2018, 11:02 AM IST
(Representative image)
Ottawa: The pilot of a small passenger plane died after colliding with another aircraft and crashing into a field near the capital Ottawa, officials said.

Police said the exact circumstances of the early Sunday accident in Carp, Ontario, around 30 kilometers west of Ottawa, remained unknown.

The pilot of the Cessna aircraft, who was flying alone, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second plane, a turboprop Piper PA-42, was rerouted to Ottawa's international airport, where it landed safely, a Transport Canada spokesperson told AFP, adding that the incident was under investigation.

CBC reported the Piper pilot told air traffic controllers the Cessna struck from below and damaged his landing gear. Neither that pilot nor his one passenger were injured, emergency services said.
