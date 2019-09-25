Pilot Spends Hours in Treetops After Small Plane Crashes Near New Jersey Airport
Authorities say rescuers managed to free the pilot hours after Tuesday's crash. They rappelled to the man and lowered him to the ground with the help of a pruning bucket.
The airplane crashed into trees near New Jersey airport. (Image: Twitter)
Manville (New Jersey): A pilot has been rescued uninjured after his plane crashed into treetops as he tried to land at a New Jersey airport.
Authorities say rescuers managed to free the pilot hours after Tuesday's crash. They rappelled to the man and lowered him to the ground with the help of a pruning bucket.
The plane went down around 12:15 p.m. in a remote area of Somerset County not far from Central Jersey Regional Airport.
The pilot was the only person aboard the Cessna 172. No one on the ground was hurt.
Officials say the pilot was taken to a hospital for assessment but didn't have any serious injuries.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why Indonesians Are Protesting Against Proposed Bill That Criminalises Extra-Marital Sex
- Varun Dhawan Spotted Wearing Bathroom Slippers, Fans Call Him 'Mass Hero'
- Samsung 43.7MP ISOCELL Slim GH Image Sensor For Phones Has Really Small Pixels
- UK Couple Trains Trees to Grow into Furniture, Might Just Have an Answer to Deforestation
- Remember the Viral 'Blinking Man'? The Real Person Behind is Now Using it For a Good Cause