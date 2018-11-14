Pilots Report Spotting 'Very Fast' and 'Very Bright' UFO Over Ireland

: The skies of Ireland have turned a deep shade of mysterious, after at least four pilots have confirmed to air traffic control that they saw a “very fast” and “very bright” unidentified flying object (UFO) over Ireland on Friday.According to CNN, which earlier reported on the audio logs between the pilots and air traffic control, none of the pilots were able to identify the object that hurtled in the sky at “absolutely astronomical” speed.“It came up on our left hand side and rapidly veered to the north, we saw a bright light and it just disappeared at a very high speed … we were just wondering,” one pilot said, according to the network. “We didn’t think it was a likely collision course ... (just wondering) what it could be.”The speed of the object was compared to that of a Mach 2.5 US aircraft by one of the pilots CNN interviewed.Commercial jetliners travel at a cruising speed of around 430 knots, or Mach 0.64. The F-18, the mainstay fighter of the US Air Force, can travel at up to Mach 2.5.There is palpable excitement among the people of the Emerald Isle as the possibility of aliens visiting their land forms a fascinating narrative.However, one of the pilots has speculated that the spotted object in all likelihood could be meteorites. An aviation expert too, told Irish media that he thought that the sighting was likely to be a meteor.A spokesman for the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) told CNN that considering the reports from a small number of aircraft on Friday 9th November of unusual air activity, the IAA has filed a report.This report will be investigated under the normal confidential occurrence investigation process.