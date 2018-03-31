English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pippa Middleton's Father-in-Law Charged With Minor’s Rape in France
David Matthews was taken into custody for questioning last Tuesday by investigators with France's Brigade for the Protection of Minors in a case dating from 1998-99, after a complaint was lodged in 2017, the source said.
In this May 20, 2017 file photo, Jane and David Matthews, the parents of hedge fund manager James Matthews, appear at their son's wedding to Pippa Middleton, the sister of Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England. (Justin Tallis/AP)
Paris: The father-in-law of Pippa Middleton, whose sister Kate is married to Britain's Prince William, has been charged in France with the rape of a minor, a legal source told AFP on Friday, as a family spokesperson called the allegation "untrue and scandalous".
David Matthews was taken into custody for questioning last Tuesday by investigators with France's Brigade for the Protection of Minors in a case dating from 1998-99, after a complaint was lodged in 2017, the source said.
A spokesperson for the Matthews family, quoted by Britain's Daily Mail online, said: "David Matthews categorically denies the allegation and unequivocally contests the untrue and scandalous accusation".
His daughter-in-law Pippa Middleton married financier James Matthews last May, after shooting into the spotlight in 2011 following the wedding of her sister Kate to Prince William, the second-in-line to the throne.
David Matthews was born in Rotherham, England, and began his career selling cars before becoming a professional racing driver.
After a severe crash during a race, he turned to business, building a successful chain of dealerships before selling and becoming a property developer.
Matthews owns the Eden Rock luxury resort on the Caribbean island of St Barths, and the Glen Affric Estate in Scotland.
Also Watch
David Matthews was taken into custody for questioning last Tuesday by investigators with France's Brigade for the Protection of Minors in a case dating from 1998-99, after a complaint was lodged in 2017, the source said.
A spokesperson for the Matthews family, quoted by Britain's Daily Mail online, said: "David Matthews categorically denies the allegation and unequivocally contests the untrue and scandalous accusation".
His daughter-in-law Pippa Middleton married financier James Matthews last May, after shooting into the spotlight in 2011 following the wedding of her sister Kate to Prince William, the second-in-line to the throne.
David Matthews was born in Rotherham, England, and began his career selling cars before becoming a professional racing driver.
After a severe crash during a race, he turned to business, building a successful chain of dealerships before selling and becoming a property developer.
Matthews owns the Eden Rock luxury resort on the Caribbean island of St Barths, and the Glen Affric Estate in Scotland.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
Friday 30 March , 2018 Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Monday 26 March , 2018 Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Ernesto Valverde and Barca Wary of Playing Injured Messi Against Sevilla
- Jigsaw Movie Review: Not Even Torture Porn Can Save This Film Franchise From Deadly Dullness
- Emily Ratajkowski Tapped For Role In New TV Comedy With Superwoman Lilly Singh
- Jennifer Aniston And Adam Sandler Reunite For Netflix's Murder Mystery
- Katrina Kaif Upset With Alia Bhatt Over Her Closeness With Ranbir Kapoor on Brahmastra Set?