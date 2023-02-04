Pizza Chef Accused of Being Mafia Killer Who Dissolved Bodies in Acid, Arrested

A pizza chef who worked at an Italian restaurant in Paris has been identified as a killer who belonged to the country’s most powerful mafia organisations.

63-year-old Edgardo Greco has been accused of killing two of his rivals in 2006. Local media reports suggest that the chef used acid to dissolve the bodies.

According to AFP, Greco was arrested earlier this week in France after 16 years on the run, Interpol said. Greco is suspected of being a member of the notorious ‘Ndrangheta mafia organisation in Calabria, southern Italy.

French prosecutors stated that he ran the Italian restaurant under an alias.

He is also accused of the attempted murder of Emiliano Mosciaro “as part of a mafia war between the Pino Sena and Perna Pranno gangs that marked the early 1990s".

According to Italian police, the Bartolomeo brothers were reportedly beaten to death with iron bars in a fish warehouse.

‘Killer’ Pizza Chef

The killer used the name Paolo Dimitrio as an alias to work at Italian restaurants across Paris city, reports AFP.

In 2021, he reportedly opened a pizza restaurant - Caffe Rossini Ristorante - and spent his evenings making and serving pizza. The restaurant was reportedly operational until November 2021.

Gerco has now been placed in detention.

His arrest came with help from Italy and France from the “Cooperation against ‘Ndrangheta Project" (I-CAN) run by Interpol.

The arrest of Greco comes a week after Italian police said it had dismantled a ‘Ndrangheta mafia ring dominating a large area of southern Calabria and seized assets exceeding 250 million euros ($270 million).

(With AFP inputs)

Read all the Latest News here