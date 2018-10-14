GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Plane Accident in Central Germany Leaves 3 People Dead

Police said the Cessna plane had been attempting to take off after an aborted landing maneuver on Sunday, but failed to gain lift and broke through a barrier, hitting the three.

Associated Press

Updated:October 14, 2018, 9:25 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Plane Accident in Central Germany Leaves 3 People Dead
(Representative image: Reuters)
Loading...
Berlin: Police say three people died after they were hit by a small plane in central Germany as it attempted to take off from an aborted landing.

Police in Hesse state said the victims, two adults and a child, were standing at the edge of an airfield at the Wasserkuppe hill near Fulda, German news agency dpa reported.

They said the Cessna plane had been attempting to take off after an aborted landing maneuver on Sunday, but failed to gain lift and broke through a barrier, hitting the three.

It wasn't immediately clear whether anyone else was hurt. Police said there wasn't a crowd at the site near the airfield at the time of the accident.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...