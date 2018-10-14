English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Plane Accident in Central Germany Leaves 3 People Dead
Police said the Cessna plane had been attempting to take off after an aborted landing maneuver on Sunday, but failed to gain lift and broke through a barrier, hitting the three.
(Representative image: Reuters)
Berlin: Police say three people died after they were hit by a small plane in central Germany as it attempted to take off from an aborted landing.
Police in Hesse state said the victims, two adults and a child, were standing at the edge of an airfield at the Wasserkuppe hill near Fulda, German news agency dpa reported.
It wasn't immediately clear whether anyone else was hurt. Police said there wasn't a crowd at the site near the airfield at the time of the accident.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
