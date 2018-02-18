No Survivors as Passenger Plane Carrying 66 People Crashes in Central Iran

All 66 passengers and crew on an Iranian plane that crashed in a mountainous area of central Iran on Sunday are believed to be dead, state television quoted the airline's spokesman as saying."Aseman Airlines public relations head said that all on board are unfortunately dead," the television reporter said, without elaborating on how he obtained the information.The plane was reportedly travelling from Tehran to the small town of Yasuj in Isfahan province.Semirom lies in the mountainous southwestern region of Iran, around 480 kilometres south of the capital."An ATR aircraft of Aseman Airlines with 60 passengers and about six crew disappeared from radar this morning," Aladin Borujerdi, head of parliaments national security and foreign policy commission, told the semi-official ISNA news agency."Observation by people (in the area) indicates a crash," he said, adding that he was still awaiting confirmation.Mojtaba Khaledi, spokesman for the national emergency services, told the semi-official ISNA news agency that a helicopter had been sent to the area."Given the fact that the area is mountainous, it is not possible to send ambulances," he said.