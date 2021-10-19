Plane Crashes in Texas After Takeoff, All 21 On Board Survive, Says Fire Service

A plane crashed shortly after takeoff on Tuesday in Texas, with all 21 passengers and crew on board scrambling to safety before the aircraft burst into flames.

Television images showed fire fighters spraying water onto the burning remains of the plane, which crashed in a field with the fuselage reduced to ashes and only the tail section surviving as black smoke poured from the wreckage.

“Fortunately all 21 passengers including three crew members were reported as safely evacuated from this twin-engine jet before it was fully engulfed in flames," the Katy Fire Department said in a statement.

The McDonnell Douglas plane was taking off from Houston Executive Airport, Brookshire, bound for Boston when it crashed, officials said.

Local reports said it was taking fans to watch a play-off baseball game between the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday evening.

Tim Gibson, director of the Waller Harris county emergency services, said the passengers and crew “were stunned, they were very, very stunned, but they did all self extricate."

“We’re always expecting the worst but hoping for the best — in today, we absolutely positively got the best outcome we can hope for on this incident," Gibson told a press conference.

He said fire crews had extinguished the fire “after substantial effort."

