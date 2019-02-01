English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Plane From Delhi Skids Off Runway, Closing Parts of Tokyo's Narita
Officials said the 201 passengers and crew had all been escorted off the Boeing 787 jet with no serious injuries.
Photo of an airport in Japan for representational purpose (Reuters)
Tokyo: A Japan Airlines plane from New Delhi skidded off a snow-bound runway at Narita Airport on Friday, officials told AFP, briefly closing part of Tokyo's main hub.
Spokespersons from the airport and the carrier said the 201 passengers and crew had all been escorted off the Boeing 787 jet with no serious injuries.
The accident forced the airport to close one of its two runways for an hour from 7am (2200 GMT Thursday), said Narita spokesperson Kazuhiko Morio.
The runway was then closed again as the plane was moved out of a safety zone, Morio added.
The cause of the accident was not immediately clear but public broadcaster NHK said one of the plane's tyres may have slipped on a rare patch of snow on the runway.
The country's weather agency has forecasted light snow in part of the Kanto region in eastern Japan, including the area around Narita.
Television footage showed some snow lingering on the ground at the airport although runways and taxiways were clear.
Judging by the footage, the plane seemed to have sustained no damage in the accident.
