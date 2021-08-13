CHANGE LANGUAGE
Plymouth Shooting: 'Very Young Girl' Among Five Shot Dead, Says UK Police
1-MIN READ

Plymouth Shooting: 'Very Young Girl' Among Five Shot Dead, Says UK Police

Police were called at 6:10 pm on Thursday in Plymouth and were on the scene in six minutes. (Image for representation: REUTERS/Lee Smith)

British police on Friday named Jake Davison as the man who went on a shooting rampage that killed five people including a very young girl in the city of Plymouth before taking his own life, possibly with a pump-action shotgun.

Devon and Cornwall Police Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer said Davison, 22, killed a very young girl and a relative of the girl. Davison had a firearms licence.

“There is no motive, as we know, at present time, again, that will be subject to inquiry," Sawyer said.

“We are at the moment not considering terrorism or a relationship with any far right group or any such other group," he said.

first published:August 13, 2021, 16:45 IST