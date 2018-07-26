Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf meticulously completed its homework in February this year when the party decided to pit cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan from five constituencies in Pakistan elections - NA-26 Bannu, NA-61 Rawalpindi, NA-95 Mianwali, NA-131 Lahore and NA-243 Karachi. The PTI chief has already won from NA-243 and NA-95 and is leading from the other three.The constituency recently changed its name from NA 26 (Bannu) to NA 35 (Bannu) in 2018. Bannu is a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. The constituency covers the whole of Bannu. Khan is contesting against the PPP leader Syeda Yasmeen Safdar.The constituency of Rawalpindi has witnessed a strong drift towards the conservative center-right parties since Zia-ul-Haq's Islamist regime. Here, PML-N candiadtes have performed considerably well and since the 1988 elections the party has won the constituency 6 times out of 7 times, with left-wing PPP only making winning inroads in the 2002 elections.Imran Khan has won the seat, the second successive time after earlier emerging victorious here in the 2002 elections with 66,737 votes and again in the 2013 general elections. This time he was fighting against Obaidullah Khan Shadikhel, a PMLN candidate who had won in the 2013 by-elections.A nail biting contest is expected from this constituency in Lahore as PMLN candidate Khwaja SAAD Rafique had launched an aggressive campaign in the area. Therefore, although Khan’s PTI is apparently in a strong position in Lahore, this seat will be tough to win.Imran Khan has won this crucial seat in Karachi where he was pitted against against Ali Raza Abidi, a popular name on Twitter and more influential than most Karachi-based leaders. The PTI campaigned under the slogan, Wazir-e-Azam Karachi se’ [A PM from Karachi].