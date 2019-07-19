PM Imran Khan Will Travel to US by Qatar Airways for First Meet with President Trump

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will fly to the US for his first meeting with President Donald Trump on a commercial flight as the cash-strapped country struggled to overcome a major financial crisis.

Special Assistant to the Pakistan Prime Minister Naeemul announced on Twitter that Khan would travel to the US by Qatar Airways.

Khan, who is scheduled to leave for Washington on Sunday, will meet US President Trump on July 22 at the White House.

The visit would be the first summit-level engagement between the two countries since both leaders assumed their respective offices.

The prime minister, during his three-day visit, would also be meeting prominent members of the US Congress, corporate leaders as well as members of the Pakistani diaspora.

Special Assistant on Information Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Khan would be accompanied by a small delegation.

It is reported that Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Pakistan Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa would be accompanying Khan to the US.

The International Monetary Fund last month approved a USD 6 billion loan over a period of three years for Pakistan, aimed at returning sustainable growth to the country's fragile economy and

improve the standards of living.

Pakistan has so far received billions in financial aid packages from friendly countries like China, Saudi Arabia and the UAE during the current fiscal year to overcome the financial crisis.