PM Johnson Says Pandemic Will Not Drag Britain Down

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that although COVID-19 was making life tough, Britain would not be dragged down by it.

“I know that it seems tough now when we are tackling the indignities and cruelty and absurdity of the disease, but I believe it is a measure of the greatness of this country that we are simply not going to let it hold us back or slow us down and we’re certainly not going to let it get us down,” Johnson said in a speech to his Conservative Party.

“Because even in the darkest moments we can see the bright future ahead,” he said.

