English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Khan Directs Foreign Office, Envoys to Promote Pakistan's Image Abroad
The nation needs to change its mindset of depending on others and make coordinated national efforts to convert current challenges at different fronts into opportunities, Imran Khan said.
File photo of Imran Khan. (Image: AP)
Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed the foreign office and envoys posted abroad to promote the soft image of Pakistan globally through proactive economic diplomacy.
Khan was addressing the concluding session of the two-day Envoys Conference on Economic Diplomacy here.
He said the nation needs to change its mindset of depending on others and make coordinated national efforts to convert current challenges at different fronts into opportunities, Radio Pakistan reported.
"Our elites have ditched the country at international level for their own vested interests," he said adding that past rulers projected themselves as progressive and painted the rest of the nation as extremist, causing "enormous damage to the national image".
Highlighting the importance of expatriates, the prime minister said "overseas Pakistanis are our great asset, which needs to be better utilised".
He said Pakistani embassies abroad should extend every possible assistance and cooperation to Pakistani workers and diaspora convincing them to invest in their home country.
Khan stressed the need for vigorous efforts to enhance exports and said Pakistani envoys should explore new avenues like Africa and Latin America for Pakistani products.
He said Pakistan is a fertile territory for investment making it an attractive place for business. He said the government believes in providing cordial atmosphere for ease of doing business.
Khan said the government was going to conduct the largest operation in the country's history against money laundering.
"There are reports that more than USD 10 billion are send abroad from Pakistan through money laundering," he reportedly said.
He said opposition politicians from Sindh were making noises after his government put several of them on the no-fly list, a day after the government moved to place former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur on the Exit Control List (ECL) to prevent them from flying abroad after they were named in a Supreme Court-appointed joint investigative team's probe over fake bank accounts.
Khan said Pakistan was not in a hurry to get aid from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Khan was addressing the concluding session of the two-day Envoys Conference on Economic Diplomacy here.
He said the nation needs to change its mindset of depending on others and make coordinated national efforts to convert current challenges at different fronts into opportunities, Radio Pakistan reported.
"Our elites have ditched the country at international level for their own vested interests," he said adding that past rulers projected themselves as progressive and painted the rest of the nation as extremist, causing "enormous damage to the national image".
Highlighting the importance of expatriates, the prime minister said "overseas Pakistanis are our great asset, which needs to be better utilised".
He said Pakistani embassies abroad should extend every possible assistance and cooperation to Pakistani workers and diaspora convincing them to invest in their home country.
Khan stressed the need for vigorous efforts to enhance exports and said Pakistani envoys should explore new avenues like Africa and Latin America for Pakistani products.
He said Pakistan is a fertile territory for investment making it an attractive place for business. He said the government believes in providing cordial atmosphere for ease of doing business.
Khan said the government was going to conduct the largest operation in the country's history against money laundering.
"There are reports that more than USD 10 billion are send abroad from Pakistan through money laundering," he reportedly said.
He said opposition politicians from Sindh were making noises after his government put several of them on the no-fly list, a day after the government moved to place former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur on the Exit Control List (ECL) to prevent them from flying abroad after they were named in a Supreme Court-appointed joint investigative team's probe over fake bank accounts.
Khan said Pakistan was not in a hurry to get aid from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jaipur Literature Festival 2019: Hinduism Meets Quantum Physics at the Kumbh of Literature
- Top Upcoming Motorcycles to Launch in India in 2019 – Royal Enfield Scrambler, Bajaj Dominar and More
- Why Would Anyone Do That? Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says No Fatwa Against Him For 'Thackeray'
- Saif Ali Khan to Play Sara Ali Khan's Onscreen Father in Love Aaj Kal 2 with Kartik Aaryan?
- Renault Names New Leaders After Ghosn Bows Out, Jean-Dominique Senard Announced as New Chairman
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results