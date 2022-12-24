CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

PM Modi Congratulates Fiji's Newly-elected Premier Sitiveni Rabuka

PTI

Last Updated: December 24, 2022, 20:58 IST

New Delhi, India

Sitiveni Rabuka is Fiji’s prime minister (Image: Reuters File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Fiji's Sitiveni Rabuka on his election as the leader of his country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Fiji’s Sitiveni Rabuka on his election as the leader of his country.

“I look forward to working together to further strengthen the close and long-standing relations between India and Fiji," Modi tweeted.

Rabuka was sworn in as Fiji’s prime minister on Saturday, capping a tense week in a fragile Pacific democracy where the former military commander first held office more than two decades ago.

The 74-year-old won the nomination by one vote over incumbent Frank Bainimarama at a sitting of the Fijian Parliament in Suva.

