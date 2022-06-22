PM Modi Delivers Keynote Address At BRICS Business Forum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the keynote address at the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum on Wednesday. He participated in virtual mode with a pre-recorded speech.

PM Modi, at the invitation of Chinese president Xi Jinping, will attend the 14th BRICS Summit hosted by China in virtual format this week on Thursday and Friday.

A high-level dialogue will be held with the guest nations on global developments on Friday.

If this was an in-person meeting, it would be the first time PM Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping would be meeting following their meeting in 2019 in Tamil Nadu’s Mahabalipuram.

The BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) grouping of nations during this edition of the summit will deliberate on cover intra-BRICS cooperation in areas such as counter-terrorism, trade, health, traditional medicine, environment, science and technlogy and innovation, agriculture, technical and vocational education & training, and MSMEs.

The war in Ukraine and its fallout on rising costs of living, its contribution to disrupted global food security and supply systems will also be discussed between the participating countries.

BRICS is also mulling to bring more reforms to the multilateral system to allow participation of more nations to boost its inclusivity.

BRICS+ will focus on bringing more emerging markets like Turkey, Iran, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Mexico into the multilateral forum.

The theme of the 14th BRICS Summit is – Foster High-quality BRICS Partnership, Usher in a New Era for Global Development. The high level dialogue mentioned above will be chaired by Chinese president Xi Jinping.

BRICS member-nations represent 41% of the global population and contribute 24% of the global GDP. They also contribute to 16% of the global trade.

India is participating in several other multilateral forums towards the end of June. After PM Modi attends the BRICS summit, he will also participate in the G7 summit in-person in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Meanwhile, Union minister of external affairs S Jaishankar will travel to Rwanda’s capital Kigali to attend the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) summit. He will lead the Indian delegation on June 24 and June 25 and represent the Prime Minister Of India at the summit.

