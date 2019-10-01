PM Modi Greets China on 70th Anniversary of Country's Annual Day
PM Modi said that India is looking forward to further developing political, trade as well as people-to-people ties for mutual benefit of the citizens of the two countries
Performers travel past Tiananmen Square with a float showing Chinese President Xi Jinping during the parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. (Image: REUTERS)
Beijing: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Chinese people on the occasion of their country's National Day on Tuesday, saying India cherishes its friendship with China.
China celebrated its 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China (PRC) on Tuesday with a massive military parade in Beijing. "India cherishes its friendship with China," Modi wrote on his account on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.
"We look forward to further developing political, trade as well as people-to-people ties for mutual benefit of the citizens of the two countries," he said, according to a press release issued by the Indian Embassy here on Tuesday. Modi had opened an account in Weibo, a popular Twitter like social media platform in China during his visit here in 2015.
