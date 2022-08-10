PM Modi in 3-Member Commission Proposed by Mexican President for 5-Year Global Truce

As the global economy is reeling under the impact of Ukraine-Russia war and US-China tensions, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador suggested setting up a 3-member commission comprising Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Pope Francis, to promote a 5-year world truce without war or trade wars.

He announced that he will submit a written proposal to the UN in the regard, according to MSN.

His remarks came following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan which sparked tensions between the US and China, which claims the self-governed island as its own territory.

The president said that geopolitical tensions between China, Taiwan, and the US are hurting the world, which is reeling under record inflation and supply chain issues, Russian state-controlled international news television network RT reported.

“Nations can agree on a truce of at least five years to be able to face the crisis affecting the peoples. A truce that ends war, confrontation, and provocations. Once the fighting stops, let things stay as they are, especially the war between Russia and Ukraine,” he said.

The president further said that nations could work together to promote economic development during the truce. “We do not want hegemonies in the world. It is not too much to ask the United States, Russia, and China to accept this proposal, which could be raised in the United Nations,” RT quoted the president as saying.

Following Pelosi’s visit, China vowed zero tolerance for “separatist activities” in Taiwan and reaffirmed that it would take the self-ruled island by force if necessary. The Chinese military were slated to end the drills last Sunday but as of Monday the drills continue and are expected to run for a few more days, raising tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

Meanwhile, Taiwanese foreign minister Joseph Wu said that Chinese actions are similar to what Russia did before invading Ukraine earlier this year in February. Wu said that the Communist Party of China (CPC) was planning to declare Taiwan’s internal waters as its own territory ahead of the visit by the US House Speaker.

He said that the Chinese threat to Taiwan’s sovereignty and freedom is more serious than ever as Xi Jinping’s forces increase the intensity of the military exercises. During an interview with news agency CNN, Wu said even before US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit the threat always existed.

