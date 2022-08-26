Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the world’s most popular leader, according to a survey by global decision intelligence company Morning Consult. At least 75% of Indians surveyed by Morning Consult approve of PM Narendra Modi. The survey was carried out between August 17 and August 23 this year.

The only other world leaders who were highly approved by their citizens were Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador of whom 63% of Mexicans approve. He was followed by newly elected Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese of whom 58% of Australians approve. Embattled Mario Draghi of Italy also has a high approval rating of 54%.

Here is the list of the top 10 leaders with their approval ratings according to a survey by Morning Consult:

Narendra Modi (India) – 75%

Andrés Manuel López Obrador (México) – 63%

Anthony Albanese (Australia) – 58%

Ignazio Cassis (Switzerland) – 52%

Mario Draghi (Italy) – 54%

Magdalena Andersson (Sweden) – 50%

Alexander De Croo (Belgium) – 43%

Jair Bolsonaro (Brazil) – 42%

Fumio Kishida (Japan) – 38%

Micheál Martin (Ireland) – 39%

Joe Biden (United States) – 41%

Justin Trudeau (Canada) – 39%

Emmanuel Macron (France) – 34%

Pedro Sánchez (Spain) – 34%

Jonas Gahr Støre (Norway) – 30%

Olaf Scholz (Germany) – 30%

Karl Nehammer (Austria) – 28%

Mateusz Morawiecki (Poland) – 26%

Mark Rutte (Netherlands) – 27%

Boris Johnson (United Kingdom) – 25%

Petr Fiala (Czech Republic) – 22%

Yoon Seok-youl (South Korea) – 21%

The survey also revealed that PM Narendra Modi commanded high approval ratings even during the peak of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. While there was criticism of the handling of the pandemic, most Indians still believed that the PM Modi-led government responded robustly to the pandemic.

Following the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, PM Modi’s approval rating soared to 83% in April 2020 and amid the second wave his approval rating reached 65% and rose subsequently showing the confidence of the people on his mode of governance.

More than 72% of Indians believe that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking the country in the right direction, according to the data. The data shows that confidence dipped during the peak of the second wave as high caseloads were reported but citizens now believe that the PM Modi-led government is steering India towards the right direction.

PM Modi’s South Korean counterpart Yoon Seok-youl who won the elections on a populist wave failed to earn the approval of South Koreans with the least approval rating of 21%.

The approval ratings revealed differences between how the public perceived their leaders during elections and how they perceive them now. It was evident in the cases of South Korea’s Yoon Seok-youl and Australian leader Anthony Albanese. Albanese commanded a stronger approval rating than Yoon.

The war on Ukraine has affected the approval ratings of US president Joe Biden, French president Emmanuel Macron, Canada PM Justin Trudeau and German chancellor Olaf Scholz. However, their reduction in approval ratings could have also stemmed from Covid-19 mask and vaccine mandates which saw widespread protests in those countries.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here